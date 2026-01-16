 ‘BJP Winning With Full Mandate,’ Says Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol On Pune Civic Poll Trends
Murlidhar Mohol said, "In the early trends, it is clear that BJP is winning with a full mandate. I had faith that Pune always thinks of development before voting, which is why the BJP is coming to power with a full majority. We contest elections to serve people. Whenever the public here has given us the opportunity to work, we have always delivered."

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
On the ongoing Maharashtra local body elections, Union Minister & BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol said, "In the early trends, it is clear that BJP is winning with a full mandate. I had faith that Pune always thinks of development before voting, which is why the BJP is coming to power with a full majority. We contest elections to serve people. Whenever the public here has given us the opportunity to work, we have always delivered."

After voting in Pune’s Kothrud on Thursday, Mohol had expressed that the people of Pune have witnessed the amount of work done by PM Modi, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Pune Municipal Corporation in the last five years. During the Congress-NCP rule, Metro was only in papers, but we made it a reality and today, about two lakh people travel by Metro. I believe that we are going to win 120-125 seats and the Mayor will be from the BJP.

Meanwhile, the counting of the Pune municipal corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation election results is underway. The question of who will govern Pune and PCMC's municipal corporation will be clear by this Friday afternoon. The counting of votes has begun at 10 AM, and the first result is expected to be announced between 11 and 11:30 AM. The counting of votes across the city is likely to be completed by 3 to 3:30 PM.

Immediately after the voting ended, all the machines were sealed and moved to the strongroom at the counting centre. Strict security arrangements have been made at this location, and CCTV cameras have also been installed. The fate of the candidates, sealed inside the EVMs, will be revealed this morning, Friday.

For the Pune municipal corporation elections, 165 members will be elected from 41 wards. Of these, 40 wards are four-member constituencies, and one ward is a five-member constituency. Fifteen election officers have been appointed for this election, one for each regional office.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation has announced the details of the vote counting. After ensuring that the voting machines are sealed in the presence of party representatives, the further process will begin. First, the postal ballots have been counted. After that, the counting of votes from the EVMs is underway.

With inputs from ANI

