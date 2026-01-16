Pune Election Results: NCP’s Rupali Thombare-Patil Climbs Fence At Vote Counting Centre, Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Thombare-Patil, who is contesting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections from Ward No. 25A (Shaniwar Peth–Mahatma Phule Mandai) and 26B (Guruwar Peth–Ghorpadi Peth–Samatabhoomi), has objected to the ongoing counting of votes.

Thombare-Patil forced election officials to stop the vote counting after alleging that the EVM numbers provided by officials earlier did not match the ones being used during counting today.

In a video that has gone viral, she is seen climbing a fence at the vote-counting centre, while the police are seen intervening to stop her.

Thombare said, “The counting will not resume until a satisfactory answer is given by the poll officials.”

Meanwhile, polling took place on Thursday in Pune for 163 seats, as two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.