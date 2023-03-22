Pune: Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to present PMC's budget on March 24

Pune: PMC budget 2021-22 to be presented today | Facebook

The budget of Pune Municipal Corporation for the financial year 2023-24 will be presented on 24th March. Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar who is the administrator of PMC will present the annual budget

It should be noted that as per the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act (BPMC), it was expected to present the municipal commissioner’s budget before January 15. However, the budgets of both the civic bodies in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad were delayed in view of the Model Code of Conduct due to Kasba and Chinchwad by-polls.

Rs 942 crore rise in the budget in 2022

Last year, the civic budget of Rs 8,592 crore was approved on March 7. As compared to the budget for 2021-22 which was Rs 7,650 crore, the budget amount was increased by Rs 942 crore in 2022.

The Pune civic body went into the hands of an administrator on March 14, 2022, as the five-year term of the elected general body ended. As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, the state election commission has to hold elections of the civic bodies before the end of the existing term of the general body. Due to the pandemic and issues over OBC reservation, the elections to the civic bodies are pending in the state.

Issues of Punekars

The city is currently facing issues like severe traffic jams due to construction works, irregular water supply to a few pockets in the city, air quality issues along with bad roads and garbage collection. Along with these issues, the newly incorporated villages are facing huge issues with a water supply and roads. Thus, Punekars are eagerly waiting for the funds for the resolution of these issues.