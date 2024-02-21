 Pune: MSEDCL Approves Dedicated Power Subdivision For Chakan
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: MSEDCL Approves Dedicated Power Subdivision For Chakan

Pune: MSEDCL Approves Dedicated Power Subdivision For Chakan

Covering regions like Chakan Urban, Vasuli, Nighoje, Chakan Rural, Alandi Rural, Alandi urban, and Bhose, the subdivision aims to resolve longstanding power supply issues for member industries.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Pune: MSEDCL Approves Dedicated Power Subdivision For Chakan | File/ Representative image

The Federation of Chakan Industries (FCI) successfully secured approval for a dedicated power subdivision in Chakan, with 36 personnel sanctioned by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Mumbai office. FCI, addressing persistent power supply challenges caused by manpower shortages, advocated tirelessly for this separate subdivision.

Covering regions like Chakan Urban, Vasuli, Nighoje, Chakan Rural, Alandi Rural, Alandi Urban, and Bhose, the subdivision aims to resolve longstanding power supply issues for member industries.

Read Also
Pune Drug Bust: Devendra Fadnavis Commends Police Efforts, Says Unearth Complete Drug Syndicate And...
article-image

FCI believes that the ample manpower in this dedicated subdivision will ensure uninterrupted power supply, marking a significant achievement and showcasing the Federation's commitment to sustained growth in the Chakan industrial area.

The Federation expressed gratitude to MSEDCL Mumbai and Pune offices for their collaboration in making this vision a reality. "As we celebrate this milestone, FCI reaffirms its dedication to overcoming future challenges and fostering continued progress in the Chakan industrial area," said Dilip Batwal, Secretary, FCI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trains On Mumbai-Pune-Kolhapur Routes Affected On February 22 And 23 Due To Track Doubling Work

Trains On Mumbai-Pune-Kolhapur Routes Affected On February 22 And 23 Due To Track Doubling Work

Pune: MSEDCL Approves Dedicated Power Subdivision For Chakan

Pune: MSEDCL Approves Dedicated Power Subdivision For Chakan

Pune Crime: 19-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Relatives Over Land Dispute In Dhayari

Pune Crime: 19-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Relatives Over Land Dispute In Dhayari

MLC Satyajeet Tambe Opposes Maharashtra's Shift Of Pune-Nashik Railway Route, Advocates For...

MLC Satyajeet Tambe Opposes Maharashtra's Shift Of Pune-Nashik Railway Route, Advocates For...

Pune Traffic Woes Add Stress To HSC Students' Exam Day Rush: 'My Valuable Pre-Exam Time Was Wasted'

Pune Traffic Woes Add Stress To HSC Students' Exam Day Rush: 'My Valuable Pre-Exam Time Was Wasted'