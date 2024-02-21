Pune: MSEDCL Approves Dedicated Power Subdivision For Chakan | File/ Representative image

The Federation of Chakan Industries (FCI) successfully secured approval for a dedicated power subdivision in Chakan, with 36 personnel sanctioned by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Mumbai office. FCI, addressing persistent power supply challenges caused by manpower shortages, advocated tirelessly for this separate subdivision.

Covering regions like Chakan Urban, Vasuli, Nighoje, Chakan Rural, Alandi Rural, Alandi Urban, and Bhose, the subdivision aims to resolve longstanding power supply issues for member industries.

FCI believes that the ample manpower in this dedicated subdivision will ensure uninterrupted power supply, marking a significant achievement and showcasing the Federation's commitment to sustained growth in the Chakan industrial area.

The Federation expressed gratitude to MSEDCL Mumbai and Pune offices for their collaboration in making this vision a reality. "As we celebrate this milestone, FCI reaffirms its dedication to overcoming future challenges and fostering continued progress in the Chakan industrial area," said Dilip Batwal, Secretary, FCI.