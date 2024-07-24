 Pune: Toddler Locks Mother and Brother in Bathroom; Fire Brigade Rescues All
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Toddler Locks Mother and Brother in Bathroom; Fire Brigade Rescues All

Pune: Toddler Locks Mother and Brother in Bathroom; Fire Brigade Rescues All

The family was locked in an apartment on the second floor of the building, where a mother and her three-year-old child were trapped in the bathroom while their one-and-a-half-year-old child was alone with the main door latched from the outside. The incident as reported at 12:41pm.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Toddler Locks Mother and Brother in Bathroom; Fire Brigade Rescues All |

Pune Fire Brigade personnel rescued a family trapped in their apartment at Sapras Colony, Chandannagar, Pune, after a locked door caused a critical situation on Wednsday.

The family was locked in an apartment on the second floor of the building, where a mother and her three-year-old child were trapped in the bathroom while their one-and-a-half-year-old child was alone with the main door latched from the outside. The incident as reported at 12:41pm.

Later it came to light that the toddler accidentally locked her mother and three-year-old brother in the bathroom while playing at home and neighbours then called the fire brigade and her husband.

Read Also
Pune Video: Man Rescued By Fire Brigade After Getting Stuck On Tree While Cutting Branches
article-image

The firefighters quickly assessed the situation, made contact with the family, and gained entry through an adjacent balcony by breaking the door frame with a pickaxe, guard, and hammer. They successfully rescued all three individuals without injury.

The operation was executed by Yerwada Fire Station employees including Driver Raghunath Bhoir and Firemen Sunil Tengle, Rishikesh Jare, Amol Ranadive, and Vijay Jadhav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik News: Water Crisis Looms Over City; House Visits for Dengue Eradication Start

Nashik News: Water Crisis Looms Over City; House Visits for Dengue Eradication Start

Nashik: Cops Book Dead Sena Leader Along With Others for Ghoti Toll Plaza Protest

Nashik: Cops Book Dead Sena Leader Along With Others for Ghoti Toll Plaza Protest

Aurangabad: Civic Bus Service Faces Funding Challenge as Fixed Deposit Expiry Looms; Van With...

Aurangabad: Civic Bus Service Faces Funding Challenge as Fixed Deposit Expiry Looms; Van With...

Aurangabad: Administration Warns Against Spreading Rumors About Leopard

Aurangabad: Administration Warns Against Spreading Rumors About Leopard

Aurangabad News: MGM Golf League From September 27; Pistol Supplier in Pingle Murder Case Arrested...

Aurangabad News: MGM Golf League From September 27; Pistol Supplier in Pingle Murder Case Arrested...