Pune Monsoon Respite Ends: Rain To Resume Monday, Dams Await Boost | File Photo

Days after lashing the city, the monsoon took a break in Pune. However, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that the rains will resume in the city from Monday.

There are signs of satisfactory rainfall in the district for the next week. After the southwest monsoon entered the city, the intensity of rain had somewhat subsided. Heavy rains are still awaited in the ghat section and the catchment areas.

At least in the last week of June, it is predicted that rains suitable for agriculture will fall. On Saturday, the city witnessed sunny weather. The weather department had predicted that cloudy weather on Sunday and rain showers in after noon.

During the first rain of the monsoon, although the city was waterlogged, the water levels in the dams providing water to the city have not reached the desired mark. This coming week is expected to bring the water level in these dams up.

Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness for flood management in country

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review overall preparedness for flood management in the country.

Union Minister of Jai Shakti, CR Patil, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, Secretaries of Ministries/ Departments of Home Affairs; Water Resources, River Development & River Rejuvenation; Earth Sciences; Environment, Forests & Climate Change; Road Transport & Highways; Chairman, Railway Board; Member & Secretary (I/c) NDMA; Director Generals of NDRF and IMD; Chairman(s) of CWC, NHAI and other senior officers of Ministries concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block.