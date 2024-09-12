 Pune: Microsoft Acquires 16.4 Acre Land for ₹520 cr in Hinjewadi
The deal incurred a stamp duty of ₹31.18 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000, it added.

PTI
Updated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
Global tech giant Microsoft has bought 16.4 acres of land in Pune for ₹520 crore, according to real estate consultant Square Yards.

"As per the registration document reviewed by Square Yards, Microsoft's Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd, acquired 66,414.5 square meters (around 16.4 acres) of prime land in Pune's Hinjewadi. The transaction, registered in August 2024, involved the purchase of land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP," the consultant said in a statement.

The deal incurred a stamp duty of ₹31.18 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000, it added.

Microsoft did not share any comment on this deal.

In 2022, the company also acquired a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for ₹328 crore.

Earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for ₹267 crore.

Both deals are part of Microsoft's broader strategy to expand its presence in India, particularly within its data centre operations. The company's network of data centres already includes locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, solidifying its presence across key markets. 

