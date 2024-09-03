Pune Metro Ridership Soars to 36.7 Lakh in August, Revenue Hits ₹5.79 Crore |

After the inauguration of the Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station on March 6, 2024, the passenger numbers for Pune Metro have been continuously increasing every month. From August 1 to August 31, 2024, a total of 36,65,479 passengers used the Metro service, with an average daily passenger count of 1,18,241. The revenue generated was ₹5.79 crore.

From January to August, ridership increased by a total of 29,10,858. The number rose from 17,55,621 in January to 36,65,479 in August.

It has been observed that the number of passengers traveling on the Vanaz Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station route is higher than those traveling from PCMC Metro Station to District Court Metro Station.

Pune Metro currently has 24 operational stations.

From July 1 to July 31, 2024, a total of 31,20,293 passengers used the Metro service, with an average daily passenger count of 1,06,101 and income of ₹4,98,04,817.

Data from January

In a notable increase in ridership over the months, the numbers have surged significantly from January to August. Starting at 17,55,621 in January, ridership steadily grew each month, reaching 36,65,479 by August. The most substantial rise occurred from March to August, with monthly figures climbing from 22,58,049 in March to 36,65,479 in August. This upward trend highlights a substantial and continuous growth in ridership throughout the year.

This ridership will further rise after the inauguration of the Swargate Metro Station.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol announced that the inauguration of the Swargate Metro Station and the bhoomi pujan for the Swargate-Katraj route will occur together soon. He noted that the Swargate station's completion will mark the end of phase one of the Pune Metro project. While the Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, the PCMC to Swargate route is 90% complete, with only technical work and permissions pending for the Civil Court to Swargate stretch. Mohol also mentioned plans to seek Union Cabinet approval for the Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi stretches.