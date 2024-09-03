 Pune Division Earns ₹9.75 Crore from Ticketless and Irregular Travel Cases from April to August 2024
Pune Division Earns ₹9.75 Crore from Ticketless and Irregular Travel Cases from April to August 2024

In August 2024 alone, ticket checks in Pune Division revealed 19,950 passengers traveling without tickets, resulting in a fine of ₹74,25,640. Additionally, 2,299 passengers were fined ₹8,78,220 for irregular travel, and ₹42,930 was collected from 336 passengers carrying unbooked luggage.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
From April to August 2024, Pune Division earned ₹9.75 crore from 1,46,946 cases of passengers traveling without tickets, irregular travel, and unbooked luggage.

This action was carried out under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, and in coordination with Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr. Milind Hirwe, along with ticket-checking inspectors and the Railway Protection Force, Pune.

The railway administration continues to conduct regular ticket checks and urges passengers to travel with proper tickets to avoid fines under the Railway Act, with the possibility of imprisonment for non-payment.

