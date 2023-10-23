Pune Metro Introduces ₹100 Daily Pass For Unlimited Travel: Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Pune Metro | Anand Chaini

In a delightful development for the people of Pune, the Pune Metro on Monday introduced a daily pass at an affordable rate of just ₹100. With this pass, commuters can enjoy unlimited travel on the metro throughout the day. Passholders have the freedom to enter and exit any station multiple times, with the pass being valid for the entire business day from 6 am to 10 pm.

Earlier, in an endeavour to simplify and make student commuting more economical, Pune Metro launched the 'One Pune Vidyarthi Pass.' During the launch of this pass, Shravan Hardikar, the Managing Director of Pune Metro, emphasised, "This represents a significant stride forward, aimed at not only ensuring cost-effective student commuting but also prioritising safety, comfort, and efficiency. This initiative allows students to allocate more time to their studies and hobbies by reducing travel-related hassles. It is more than just a travel solution; it is the ultimate companion for students."

In addition to these initiatives, Pune Metro has also introduced a 30% weekend discount for all passengers. Pune Metro shared this announcement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating, "Weekend Discount - Enjoy a 30% discount on travel every Saturday and Sunday."

