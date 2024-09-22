Pune: 'Meta Awakening’ Concert Inspires Self-Discovery and Spiritual Realization Through Science and Silence |

The Pune ‘META AWAKENING’ concert unfolded the path to realizing the immense possibilities of true human potential. This magical, spiritual, and cultural event captivated the hearts of Punekars with mesmerizing techniques, fulfilling the quest for self-discovery. Internationally acclaimed philosopher and scientist Sri Bhupendra offered attendees an experience through the unfolded aspects of the domain of silence, allowing each individual to immerse in profound stillness that paved the way for deeper realization during the ‘Meta Awakening’ concert.

The event was organized by Soul Foundation India in collaboration with the Circle of Consciousness and Happiness, California, USA, and held at Hotel Ramee Grand. The main highlight of the concert was the energetic guidance provided by globally acclaimed philosopher, scientist, author, and influencer Sri Bhupendra. He shared his experiments with human existence, drawing from his 30 years of penance.

Blending the realms of science and spirituality, Sri Bhupendra led attendees into a more conscious and awakened world. This cosmic dance of energy, experienced through culture, devotion, and scientific exploration, left an indelible mark on every heart and influenced their journey toward a higher state of being. The ‘Meta Awakening’ concert was coordinated by Kirti Gadre, a representative of the Circle of Consciousness and Happiness, California, USA.

During his interaction with the audience, Sri Bhupendra explained the meaning of life as he had explored during his spiritual journey of three decades. He said, “Life is a dance, a celebration. Therefore, we should adeptly navigate the ups and downs of life. Learn the art of living a positive, stress-free life by recognizing your own potential. A smile on the face, contentment in the mind, and a sense of spiritual happiness are the key ingredients of a truly happy life.”

Through various examples, Sri Bhupendra highlighted the importance of silence and self-realization in life. He described how these reveal the true meaning of the two concepts, 'believe' and 'know'. “You believe in something like God only until you 'know' it. Knowing is fundamental, and it is routed through knowing 'who am I?'" He also added that we can learn a lot from nature with respect to these two concepts. “We must be goal-oriented, just like a tiger or an eagle is while hunting. Instead of worrying about the future, we should take inspiration from our own experiences. There is a 'genius' dormant in everyone. We need to explore ourselves and develop our abilities to activate that 'genius'. In today's busy life, self-awareness is inevitable. Embracing both positive and negative forces is the key. Our strengths help us fly high, whereas unwanted experiences ground our roots deeper, helping us realize our potential to achieve better goals,” he suggested.

Speaking on the occasion, Kirti Gadre said, “This concert marked the introduction of the global Meta Awakening movement to Punekars, offering a powerful experience of tapping into consciousness, a gateway to a more purposeful and successful life. In the coming years, we will look back on this day as a pivotal moment, where Meta Awakening became a significant milestone in human evolution. A new 'age' begins here, and some chosen Punekars witnessed it.”

Apart from Sri Bhupendra's mesmerizing session, the concert also featured healing sessions and an outpouring of energy, along with cultural programs that included performances based on Guru Ashtakam, Nirvana Shatakam, and Gratitude Bhavgeet. These performances contributed to the positive energy in the atmosphere.