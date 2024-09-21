 Pune Airport Conducts Annual Earthquake Preparedness Drill
Pune Airport Conducts Annual Earthquake Preparedness Drill

During the drill, a simulated earthquake was announced, prompting airport staff to initiate an immediate evacuation of passengers to designated safe zones

Press ReleaseUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Pune Airport successfully conducted its annual earthquake preparedness mock exercise at the New Terminal Building on Saturday. The exercise aimed to assess and enhance the airport's disaster management capabilities by simulating an earthquake scenario and ensuring seamless coordination between key agencies during emergencies. While the focus of the drill was on earthquake response, firefighting teams were present to address any potential hazards.

The exercise involved multiple agencies, including the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire Department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, traffic police, and the State Health Department. Their collective efforts demonstrated the importance of coordinated response during disaster situations.

During the drill, a simulated earthquake was announced, prompting airport staff to initiate an immediate evacuation of passengers to designated safe zones. NDRF and SDRF teams conducted rescue operations, simulating the recovery of individuals from impacted areas within the terminal. Medical teams, deployed by the State Health Department, provided first aid and managed the triage process for simulated injuries, while fire safety teams remained on standby to mitigate any potential fire hazards.

The drill emphasised the importance of regular preparedness exercises, reinforcing Pune Airport's commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and staff. Following the successful completion of the exercise, Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport Director, thanked all participating agencies for their cooperation and highlighted the value of these drills in refining emergency protocols and ensuring effective coordination during real-life emergencies. The event concluded with a debriefing session, where observations were shared and strategies for improvement were discussed.

