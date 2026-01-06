Pune: Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi's Last Rites Performed At Vaikunth Crematorium - PHOTOS | Anand Chaini

Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi’s last rites were performed at Vaikunth Crematorium in Navi Peth around 3:30 pm, in the presence of eminent personalities from the social, political, art, literature, film, and industrial sectors. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, two daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

Pune: Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi's Last Rites Performed At Vaikunth Crematorium - PHOTOS | Anand Chaini

Kalmadi, 81, passed away at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune in the early hours of Tuesday, and his mortal remains were kept at his residence, Kalmadi House in Erandwane, until 2 pm. He was a former Member of Parliament from Pune and a former Minister of State for Railways.

Pune: Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi's Last Rites Performed At Vaikunth Crematorium - PHOTOS | Anand Chaini

While Kalmadi wasn't active in politics following his suspension from the Congress party in 2011 after being embroiled in the alleged Commonwealth Games (CWG) Scam, his contribution to the development of Pune cannot be ignored.

Pune: Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi's Last Rites Performed At Vaikunth Crematorium - PHOTOS | Anand Chaini

Kalmadi's early life

After retiring voluntarily from the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a squadron leader in 1974, Kalmadi began to run the Poona Coffee House with the backing of former Pune Mayor Nilubhau Limaye. This coffee house then became an informal political nerve centre in Pune, where Kalmadi established his network, which significantly aided his political career.

Sharad Pawar, then a rising leader in the Congress, saw promise in Kalmadi and entrusted him with organisational responsibilities in the city. In 1977, Kalmadi was appointed as the Pune Youth Congress chief. However, it was when he threw slippers at the Prime Minister Morarji Desai's car that he gained the attention of the Gandhis.

Pune: Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi's Last Rites Performed At Vaikunth Crematorium - PHOTOS | Anand Chaini

Later, when Pawar split the Congress to form Congress (S), Kalmadi became the president of its youth wing. He served in the Rajya Sabha over three terms between 1982 and 1995, and briefly in 1998. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune in 1996, 2004, and 2009. He served as minister of state for railways in the PV Narasimha Rao government (1995-1996).

Condolences Pour-in

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Kalmadi, praising his contributions to Pune's development.

Pune: Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi's Last Rites Performed At Vaikunth Crematorium - PHOTOS | Anand Chaini

In his condolence message, Ajit Pawar said Kalmadi played a crucial role in the development of Pune, and his demise has created a void in the city's political, social and cultural spheres.

“Kalmadi began his career as a pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) before going on to leave a deep imprint on Pune's political, cultural, sports and social landscape,” Pawar noted in a post on X.

"His contribution to the city's development will always be remembered. Pune has lost an experienced leader," the deputy CM added.

NCP (SP) chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar also took to X to condole Kalmadi's death.

"With the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi, the country has lost an experienced leader who was shaped by struggle and carried a long legacy of public life," he said.

Pune: Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi's Last Rites Performed At Vaikunth Crematorium - PHOTOS |

"Through initiatives such as the Pune Festival and the Pune International Marathon, he played a significant role in giving Pune not only national but also international recognition," Sharad Pawar added.