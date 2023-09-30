Pune: Mayurpankh Chariot Captivates Spectators At Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Visarjan

The Mayurpankh Chariot | FPJ

Pune: The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati visarjan procession showcased its cultural significance in a spectacular display of heritage and devotion. The procession featured a 132-year-old Mayurpankh chariot, brilliantly illuminated for the occasion.

This remarkable chariot, initially used during the visarjan procession when the Sarvajanik Ganpati festival was first initiated by Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari, continued its legacy.

The procession commenced from Mahatma Phule Mandi at 7pm, with the revered Mayurpankh chariot at the forefront, carrying the beloved idol of Lord Ganesh. Accompanied by the resonating beats of a shankh and dhol tasha pathaks, the procession was a unique and captivating experience.

Amidst cheers and devotion, the procession gracefully wound its way through the streets, symbolising the age-old bond between the community and Lord Ganesh. Crowds gathered to witness this splendid event as the procession made its way, concluding after it reached Belbaug Chowk at 6:15am on September 29.

"Like every year, the immersion procession of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust's Ganpati was celebrated with immense joy and enthusiasm. We made every effort to ensure a swift visarjan. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the police, municipal officials, board officials, and all those who dedicated their services to make this festival a success," said Punit Balan.

