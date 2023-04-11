Pune: Drunk man threatens to kill CM Shinde, arrested; further probe on

Rajesh Agawane | Twitter

Pune: The city police is questioning a man who had called on helpline '112' on Monday and threatened to kill Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to the news agency ANI, the man had called the helpline asking for an ambulance but when he was asked to dial '108' he got abusive. He reportedly threatened to kill CM Shinde as well, cops said.

According to the reports, the man was drunk when he issued the threats.

A report in Pune Mirror stated that the accused was identified as Rajesh Agawane (42) who is a resident of Wadgaon Nimbalkar and works as a ward boy in Mumbai and resides in Dharavi area.

Arrested from Warje area

Reportedly, he was arrested from Warje area after the police traced his phone number.

The arrestee visits Pune to meet his wife and on Monday, he had dialled police helpline asking them to provide him with an ambulance citing he has chest pain. He was drunk when he made the call.

He was angered after the police asked him to call on 108 helpline number to get an ambulance and called police helpline again issuing the threat.

The police said that they are conducting further probe in the matter.