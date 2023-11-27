Pune: Man Raises Slogans Near Bhujbal's Car To Not Oppose Maratha Quota Agitation

Chhagan Bhujbal | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

A Maratha outfit member on Monday sneaked into a government guest house in Pune where Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal was staying and raised slogans near the minister's car saying he should not oppose the community's agitation for reservation.

The police later whisked away the man, identified as Dhananjay Jadhav, who told reporters that if Bhujbal does not stop opposing the agitation by Marathas for the quota demand, "we will make his movement difficult in the state".

State cabinet minister Bhujbal has said the existing reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) should not be curtailed while giving reservation to Marathas.

Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, has also criticised Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange over some of his recent statements.

Bhujbal's supporters raised objection

Jadhav, who is a member of the Swarajya Sanghatana, reached near Bhujbal's car parked at the Circuit House in the Bund Garden area on Monday morning.

He said it would not take much time to damage the car but he would not do it.

Bhujbal's supporters, who were also present there, raised objections to the man's entry into the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II Smartana Patil told PTI that the man reached near Bhujbal's car, which was unoccupied, at the Circuit House and raised slogans.

The police personnel present there whisked him away, she said.

Later speaking to reporters, Jadhav said his outfit has been requesting Bhujbal not to oppose the Maratha community's agitation over the quota demand.

"We are requesting Bhujbal and if he does not stop his opposition to Maratha community's agitation for quota which Manoj Jarange Patil leads, we will make his movement in the state difficult. I reiterated this by going near his car," he said.