Know Everything About The Newly Commissioned Automatic Signalling Project On Pune-Lonavala Railway Section

N27-Automatic Signalling system-PA div-12 |

Mumbai: In a landmark development, the Automatic Signalling project covering a 5-kilometer route from Khadki to Pune in the Pune-Lonavala section of Central Railway was successfully commissioned on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This achievement not only extends state-of-the-art Automatic Signalling to the entire 64-kilometer Pune division but also integrates the Pune-Lonavala stretch into the extensive 339.14-kilometer Automatic Signalling network on Central Railway.

"The commissioning marks a significant boost in the line capacity of the Pune-Lonavala section, aiming to reduce human dependency for train operations and enhance overall efficiency. Central Railway's commitment to modernizing rail operations aligns with this technological stride, promoting a more reliable and efficient transportation network," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

Features Of Automatic Signalling Project

According to Dr Manaspure, key features of the Pune-Lonavala Section Automatic Signalling Project include the commissioning of 2 new Automatic signals, alterations in 7 existing signals, initiation of 9 new track circuits for enhanced track control, and modification of the Pune Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) to accommodate changes in signal aspects. The project also integrates 11 Auxiliary Warning System (AWS) track magnets, introduces Electronic Interlocking at Khadki with 112 routes, and interlocks 4 lines in the Military yard, augmenting the main line working capacity.

Further developments by Central Railway include 61.27 kilometers of new Automatic Signalling projects, with key stretches like Biswabridge-Nandura-Jalamb-Shegaon (Bhusaval Division) and Wardha-Kaotha (Nagpur Division) expected to be commissioned in the current financial year. These initiatives aim to enhance train mobility, increase speed, and alleviate congestion in crucial sections.

Additional Details On The Project

The Pune-Lonavala project also involves the conversion of Alstom track circuits into DC track circuits, provision of 20 new DC track circuits in Khadki and Khadki-Shivajinagar automatic section, and the replacement of outdoor gears for 35 point machines, 18 main signals, and 14 shunt signals. Dual detection for all track circuits in Khadki, a Visual Display Unit (VDU) room equipped for both sides of automatic signalling display, and the implementation of a fire alarm system with 53 detectors and aspiration system in the Electronic Interlocking room are integral components of this modernization effort.

Additionally, a new In-Position Signalling (IPS) system at Khadki has been installed. The project introduces a standby conventional power supply system with an auto-changeover arrangement and includes a standby fuse alarm system for all fuses. Alteration work in Panel interlocking at Shivajinagar for automatic signalling has also been completed under this comprehensive initiative. This holistic approach signifies a transformative step towards a more advanced and efficient railway system in the region.