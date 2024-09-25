 Pune: Mali Mahasangha Stages Protest Demanding Mandai Metro Station Be Named After Mahatma Phule
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Mali Mahasangha on Tuesday staged a protest demanding that the Metro station near Mahatma Phule Mandai be named after the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The station has been named as Mandai Metro, removing Mahatma Phule's name. Demonstrators, gathered at Mahatma Phule Mandai, voiced their opposition and called for the station's full name to be Mahatma Phule Mandai Metro.

In response to the protest, the Metro administration issued a letter stating that an urgent meeting would be held on October 4 to discuss the issue. Despite this, the protestors have declared that the agitation will continue until the full name is restored.

The protest saw participation from Jyoti Mandal, Mahatma Phule Mandal, traders from Mahatma Phule Mandai, as well as officials from MNS, NCP, BJP, and Congress. Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar also supported the movement by attending the protest.

