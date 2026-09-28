Pune: Major Reservoirs Remain Near Full As 8 Talukas Face Drought Conditions

Khadakwasla | File Photo

Pune: Even as parts of Pune district face the impact of the ongoing drought situation, the district’s overall water position remains relatively strong in terms of dam storage, according to the latest figures from the Maharashtra Water Resources Department dated September 28. The consolidated data for all dams and projects in Pune district shows 13,339.21 million cubic metres (MCM) of current usable water storage, with the district’s storage level recorded at 67.42%.

However, the figures show a significant variation between large, medium and small water-storage projects. While the large projects in the district are holding water at 95.03%, the storage level in medium projects stands at 71.60%, while the smaller projects have only 32.68% of their project storage available. The disparity assumes significance as eight talukas in Pune district have been declared drought-affected by the Maharashtra Government.

Pune has 726 projects across three categories

According to the Water Resources Department’s consolidated table, Pune district has 726 water-storage projects covered under the large, medium and small project categories. These include 35 large projects, 50 medium projects and 641 small projects.

The large projects have a project storage capacity of 15,361.38 MCM, of which the current usable storage is 11,880.97 MCM, putting the current storage level at 95.03% of the relevant project storage figure in the department’s table.

The 50 medium projects have a project storage figure of 1,459.92 MCM, with current usable storage of 975.76 MCM, translating into 71.60%. The 641 small projects, meanwhile, have a project storage figure of 1,561.42 MCM, but their current usable storage is only 482.58 MCM, or 32.68%.

The district-wide figures in the department’s table place Pune’s overall current usable storage at 13,339.21 MCM, with the corresponding storage percentage shown as 67.42%. The same table records the corresponding figure for the previous year at 92.16%, indicating a substantial year-on-year difference in the district’s water position.

Major Pune reservoirs remain largely full

The detailed dam-wise data provided by the PMC provides a clearer picture of the reservoirs that are currently holding substantial quantities of water. Nira Deoghar has current usable storage of 332.93 MCM, with the table showing 100% storage. Dimbhe has 343.05 MCM, also at 100%, while Bhama Askhed has 219.90 MCM, again at 100%.

Yedgaon has 69.28 MCM of usable storage and is shown at 100%. Chaskaman has 292.61 MCM, with its storage at 99.92%, while Pimpalgaon Joge has 200.03 MCM, representing 90.81%. Vaduj has 33.99 MCM and is at 100%.

Manikdoh has current usable storage of 265.92 MCM, with the table recording 92.23%. Ghod (Chinchani) has 147.81 MCM, or 95.48%, while Pavana has 240.97 MCM, recorded at 100%. Bhatghar has 665.47 MCM and is also shown at 100%.

The position becomes more mixed in some other reservoirs. Khadakwasla has only 27.94 MCM of current usable storage and is at 49.19%. Panshet has 294.08 MCM, representing 97.50%, while Varasgaon has 361.50 MCM, or 99.55%. Gunjawani has 108.48 MCM and is at 100%, while Temghar has 105.09 MCM, also at 100%, according to the data accessed.

Among the Tata reservoirs, Mulshi Tata has 504.83 MCM of current usable storage at 96.48%. Lonavala Tata has just 3.16 MCM, at 32.08%, while Walvan Tata has 61.28 MCM, at 64.30%. Shirawata Tata has 175.52 MCM, representing 88.71%. Thokarwadi Tata has 352.68 MCM and is shown at 100%, while Kundali Tata has 5.49 MCM, at 68.49%.

Eight Pune talukas under drought declaration

The uneven storage comes as the Maharashtra Government has declared eight talukas in Pune district as drought-affected. These are Bhor, Velhe, Khed, Shirur, Baramati, Indapur, Daund and Purandar. The declaration has increased attention on the availability of drinking and agricultural water in these areas, particularly towards the end of the monsoon season.

The contrast between the district-wide storage figure and the condition of smaller projects is particularly relevant for these drought-affected areas. While the large reservoirs continue to show high storage, the department’s figures show that the 641 small projects collectively stand at only 32.68% of their project storage.

PMC monitoring rainfall and water-sharing situation

A senior source from the PMC Water Department, who spoke to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity, said the city’s immediate water position was not a cause for concern, while acknowledging the possibility of water being shared with drought-affected talukas.

The source said, “The dams of Pune are full and there is no need for Punekars to suffer for water. However, they are likely to share water with talukas that have been declared drought-affected by the Maharashtra Government. Discussions are going on with Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi. As per the information received from the IMD by the civic body, September 30 is expected to be the last day of rain. The PMC is tracking the issue closely and will monitor the situation. The PMC will not let Punekars or people in the drought-declared talukas suffer.”