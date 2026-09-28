Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: One Killed After Container Rams Tempo From Behind Near Khopoli As Both Vehicles Plunge Into Gorge

Mumbai: One person died after a container allegedly rammed a tempo from behind on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near kilometre 39 on Monday morning around 8.30 am, following which both vehicles fell into a gorge, police said.
Prima facie, the container is suspected to have rammed the tempo from behind. The deceased was shifted to Khopoli Municipal Hospital.
There was no disruption to traffic following the accident. Rescue teams from IRB Patrolling, Devdoot, Delta Force, Afcons, Maharashtra Security Force, Lokmanya Hospital, 108 ambulance services, HELP Foundation and the Highway Traffic Police were present at the spot.
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