 Pune: 16-Year-Old Brutally Beaten, Naked Video Circulated On Social Media; 4 Booked
Pune: 16-Year-Old Brutally Beaten, Naked Video Circulated On Social Media; 4 Booked

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Pune: 16-Year-Old Brutally Beaten, Naked Video Circulated On Social Media; 4 Booked | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in Pune's Deccan area, a 16-year-old schoolboy was brutally assaulted and his naked video was circulated on social media. Police have filed a case against four individuals in connection with the incident.

According to local media reports, the victim's mother lodged a complaint at the Deccan Police Station against Ansu Sharma (19, a resident of Mandai), and three others identified as the accused.

Reportedly, an argument between Sharma and the victim preceded the assault. Allegedly suspecting the victim of orchestrating an attack against him, Sharma and his associates took the victim to the riverbed in the Deccan area, where he was subjected to a brutal assault. The victim was then forced to strip naked, and the video was subsequently shared on social media platforms.

It's reported that the accused threatened the victim against filing a police complaint, warning of further public humiliation within their community group if he did so.

As of now, the accused remain at large, and the Deccan Police are actively searching for them.

