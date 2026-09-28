Pune Sexual Assault Case: PMC Contractual Sanitation Worker Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl In Vishrantwadi | Representational Image

Pune: A 52-year-old contractual sanitation worker with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl after she was sent to his house to collect flour from a relative while she was playing with a friend, police said. The accused allegedly tied the girl's hands and legs before sexually assaulting her.

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The accused has been identified as Jaysingh Bhanudas Sathe (52), a resident of Shramik Nagar, Vishrantwadi.

According to information, Vishrantwadi police were informed by a medical officer on September 22 that the minor had been brought for medical treatment and had disclosed that she was sexually assaulted on September 12.

Police subsequently recorded the statement of the girl's 40-year-old mother and initially registered a case against Sathe under Sections 74 and 351(2) of the BNS and Section 8 of the POCSO Act. Police arrested Sathe immediately.

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The minor was sent for a medical examination. During the subsequent investigation, police recorded the statements of the complainant and the girl and obtained the medical report. Based on the statements and medical findings, police have now added Section 65(2) of the BNS and Sections 4, 12 and 18 of the POCSO Act.

While the girl was playing with her friend, the friend’s mother sent her to a relative’s house to collect flour. At that time, the accused, who was alone at home, allegedly tied the girl’s hands and legs and sexually assaulted her. Further investigation into the case is underway, said Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Panhale.

Police have submitted a report regarding the addition of the sections before the court.

DCP Zone 4 Rajanikant Chilumula said the accused and the girl's family are neighbours and are not related to each other. The accused works as a sanitation worker with the PMC on a contractual basis. After getting the medical reported additional POCSO charges have been added. Further investigation is underway.