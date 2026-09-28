Pune: 16 Years After Hinjawadi Woman Was Strangled To Death, Accused Gets Life Imprisonment | Representational Image

Pune: Nearly 16 years after a 23-year-old woman was strangled to death by her brother in Hinjawadi, a court sentenced the accused, Subhojit Basu, to life imprisonment. Basu was convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also imposed a ₹10,000 fine. In case of default, he will have to undergo an additional one month of imprisonment. The case dates back to April 14, 2010, when Priyadarshini Basu was killed at Aparajita Society in Shinde Nagar, within the jurisdiction of Hinjawadi Police Station.

Woman killed after stopping brother's suicide attempt

According to police, Basu had attempted suicide before 4.25 am on April 14, 2010. He was reportedly depressed over losses in his business. His sister Priyadarshini, then 23, intervened and tried to stop him.

Police said Basu then strangled her to death. He later attempted suicide by cutting a vein in his left hand. Following the incident, PSI AS Wanjari of Hinjawadi Police Station lodged a complaint on behalf of the government.

The investigation was led by then PSI RT Pawar. Police collected evidence from the crime scene and recorded statements of witnesses. Investigators also gathered other available evidence and prepared a charge sheet against Basu.

The case was later selected as a “Star Case” by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Senior officers reviewed the case during crime review meetings and gave directions for further follow-up. Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of Hinjawadi Police Station was assigned the case as an “Adopted Case” to ensure continuous monitoring.

Police maintained follow-up during trial

During the trial, Public Prosecutor Leena Pathak presented the prosecution's case. Hinjawadi police officers worked with the prosecution to ensure that witnesses appeared before the court and gave their evidence properly. Police also followed up on important documents and reports required during the trial.

The team also ensured that Chemical Analyzer reports were obtained and presented before the court. Evidence was produced as required and the progress of the case was monitored throughout the proceedings. Court liaison officers and other police staff were also involved in coordinating summons, warrants, evidence and court-related work.

Accused sentenced to life imprisonment

After considering the evidence and witness statements, the court convicted Basu under IPC Section 302 and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Police said the conviction in the case, which remained pending for nearly 16 years, was achieved through a combination of scientific investigation, witness coordination, evidence collection and continuous court follow-up.

The case was reviewed under the supervision of senior Pimpri-Chinchwad Police officers, including Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sarang Awad, Additional Commissioner of Police (Regional) Dr Basavaraj Teli, DCP (Zone-2) Pradeep Jadhav and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Hinjawadi Division) Vitthal Kubade.