Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils India’s First EV Truck In Chakan - VIDEOS 

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday visited the Blue Energy facility in Chakan, where he unveiled India’s first electric truck equipped with battery-swapping technology.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, Fadnavis said, “This is the first EV truck motor vehicle in India. It comes with battery-swapping technology and is available at an affordable price.”

The Chief Minister elaborated on the truck’s key features and shared plans for developing dedicated battery-swapping stations along the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, ensuring quick and convenient power replacement for heavy commercial vehicles.

Fadnavis lauded the innovation, stating that such advancements would play a vital role in strengthening India’s electric mobility ecosystem and reducing carbon emissions from the transport sector.

The Blue Energy EV truck is expected to mark a significant step forward in India’s push toward sustainable and cost-effective logistics solutions.

CM Fadnavis also tried his hand in driving the new vehicle. Video of this were shot and currently are going viral on social media.