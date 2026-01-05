Pune: Luxury Mercedes Used To Smuggle Liquor In Pimpri-Chinchwad; MIDC Bhosari Police Take Action In Moshi Borhadewadi

MIDC Bhosari Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have taken action against a transport businessman who was illegally transporting liquor in a luxury Mercedes car in the Moshi area, officials announced on Monday. The accused was caught red-handed while carrying liquor and cash in the vehicle. The operation took place on Sunday afternoon at Borhadewadi under the limits of MIDC Bhosari Police Station.

Police Constable Sandeep Ashruba Saudagar filed the complaint at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station. The police have detained the accused, identified as Sagar Subhash Borate (38, resident of Borhadewadi, Moshi).

According to the police, the accused was transporting unlicensed liquor in his Mercedes-Benz with registration number MH 14 JL 4737. Authorities seized liquor worth Rs 4,170, cash amounting to Rs 50,000, and the Mercedes car valued at Rs 26 lakh. MIDC Bhosari Police are conducting further investigations.

One Arrested for Illegal Liquor Transport

In a separate incident, police apprehended a hotel operator transporting unlicensed country liquor on Yashwantrao Chavan Road in Pimpri. The accused was carrying a large quantity of liquor bottles for sale. The action was taken on Saturday night near the rear security wall of the Haffkine Company. Police Constable Bhagwat Ankush Gaikwad filed the complaint at the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station. The police have detained the accused, identified as Dnyaneshwar Tanaji Shinde (41, resident of Bhosari).

Read Also Pune Municipal Polls: These 13 Battles Will Decide Who Rules PMC

According to the police, the accused was transporting 298 sealed bottles of country liquor worth Rs 11,920 on his Activa scooter with registration number MH 14 KM 5563. Police seized the liquor stock and the two-wheeler, totalling property worth Rs 71,920. A notice has been issued to the accused, and Sant Tukaram Nagar Police are investigating the matter.