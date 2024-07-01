Pune: Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Assumes Southern Army Command | Sourced

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth assumed the Southern Army Command as its 51st General Officer Commanding-in-Chief on Monday. As per the tradition, he laid a wreath at the Command War Memorial in Pune in a ceremony remembering the Bravehearts. The occasion was followed by a Guard of Honour at Southern Command headquarters.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Seth was commissioned into 2nd Lancers on December 20, 1986. He has excelled in all courses of instruction, having been awarded the ‘Silver Centurion’ in the Young Officers’ Course and standing first in both the Radio Instructor Course and Junior Command Course. He was also awarded the best all-round student at the Defence Services Staff Course at Wellington. The General Officer has attended the prestigious Defence Services Command and General Staff Course at the Military College, Paris, France, the International Defence Acquisition Management Course at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California, USA, the Higher Command Course at Mhow, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

The General Officer has commanded Skinner’s Horse, 98 Armoured Brigade, Counter Insurgency Uniform Force, 21 Corps, and Delhi Area. He has been an Instructor and Assistant Adjutant at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Chief Instructor at the School of Armoured Warfare, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar. He served with the United Nations Angola Verification Mission (UNAVEM-III) from 1995-96 as Operations Officer. The staff appointments tenanted by the General Officer include Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary at the Military Secretary’s Branch, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of HQ South Western Command, Deputy Director General Perspective Planning (Plans), and Additional Director General, Weapons and Equipment.