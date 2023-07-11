Pune: 'Lok Mansoon' FD Scheme By Lokmanya Society Attracts Investors |

The recently introduced "Lok Mansoon" fixed deposit scheme by Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited has garnered significant responce from depositors, account holders, and members. This scheme offers attractive returns over a short duration, making it an appealing investment option.

The scheme offers an interest rate of 9.50 per cent for a period of 500 days, with an additional 0.50 per cent interest for senior citizens. Depositors, account holders, and members can participate in this scheme with a minimum investment of ten thousand rupees. In the current economic climate, this scheme provides a guaranteed and profitable investment avenue for a limited period, ensuring simplicity and ease of investment.

Investors also have the option to invest in the scheme through the "digital platform" available at www.lokmanyaonline.com . Lokmanya Society has provided information that interested depositors, account holders, members, and investors can benefit from this scheme by contacting any branch of Lokmanya Society or through the toll-free number 1800 212 4050.

