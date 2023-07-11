 Pune: 'Lok Mansoon' FD Scheme By Lokmanya Society Attracts Investors
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 'Lok Mansoon' FD Scheme By Lokmanya Society Attracts Investors

Pune: 'Lok Mansoon' FD Scheme By Lokmanya Society Attracts Investors

This scheme offers attractive returns over a short duration, making it an appealing investment option.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 'Lok Mansoon' FD Scheme By Lokmanya Society Attracts Investors |

The recently introduced "Lok Mansoon" fixed deposit scheme by Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited has garnered significant responce from depositors, account holders, and members. This scheme offers attractive returns over a short duration, making it an appealing investment option.

The scheme offers an interest rate of 9.50 per cent for a period of 500 days, with an additional 0.50 per cent interest for senior citizens. Depositors, account holders, and members can participate in this scheme with a minimum investment of ten thousand rupees. In the current economic climate, this scheme provides a guaranteed and profitable investment avenue for a limited period, ensuring simplicity and ease of investment.

Investors also have the option to invest in the scheme through the "digital platform" available at www.lokmanyaonline.com. Lokmanya Society has provided information that interested depositors, account holders, members, and investors can benefit from this scheme by contacting any branch of Lokmanya Society or through the toll-free number 1800 212 4050.

Read Also
Pune Crime Branch Arrests Man For Issuing Death Threats To Minister Chhagan Bhujbal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Chandani Chowk Construction: Work To Get Completed By July-August

Chandani Chowk Construction: Work To Get Completed By July-August

Nana Patole: Tilak Would Not Have Liked Award Named After Him To be Given To PM Modi

Nana Patole: Tilak Would Not Have Liked Award Named After Him To be Given To PM Modi

Pune: Pradeep Garatkar Named As District Chief Of Ajit Pawar Faction

Pune: Pradeep Garatkar Named As District Chief Of Ajit Pawar Faction

Pune: 7 Booked For Abusive Comments Against Rupali Chakanakar

Pune: 7 Booked For Abusive Comments Against Rupali Chakanakar

Pune: 'Lok Mansoon' FD Scheme By Lokmanya Society Attracts Investors

Pune: 'Lok Mansoon' FD Scheme By Lokmanya Society Attracts Investors