Nanded Zila Parishad Resumes Employee Transfers Post-Election Code of Conduct |

The transfers of the class III and IV employees in the Nanded Zila Parishad is conducted in May every year. However, this year, the reshuffle in the various departments was stopped due to the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha – 2024 elections. Now, the elections in the Nanded district are over, the transfer procedure in the ZP has gained momentum. The rural development department of the state government has already issued some transfer orders. Hence, the ZP’s general administration department is presently working on it.

This years, the employees were not transferred in the Zila Parishad in the month of May. Hence, to avoid the haste due to the released of the transfer orders by the rural development department in bulk, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer Rajkumar Mukkawar has directed the officers of the general administration department to be ready for implementing the transfer process after receiving the orders immediately.

For which, he directed to make necessary arrangements and complete the formalities in advance. Accordingly, the lists of the employees according to their seniority are being prepared, the sources said.

Meanwhile, CEO Meenal Karanwal had sought the list of the employees who had been working at the same post in the same department for years and had not been reshuffled to any other department. The general administration department has already provided the list and the employees are now worried that they will have to leave their earlier departments.