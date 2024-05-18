Attention! Several Mumbai-Pune Trains Cancelled From May 28 To June 2 – Full List Inside | File Photo

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division is all set to operate special blocks to facilitate pre Non-Interlocking (NI) work in connection with the extension of platforms 10/11 for accommodating 24-coach trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Due to this, several Mumbai-Pune trains have been cancelled.

Check out the full list:

Trains cancelled on May 28:

- Train no. 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

- Train no. 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on May 29:

- Train no. 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

- Train no. 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on May 30:

- Train no. 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

- Train no. 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on May 31:

- Train no. 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

- Train no. 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

- Train no. 12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

Trains cancelled on June 1:

- Train no. 12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

- Train no. 12127 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

- Train no. 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Superfast Express

- Train no. 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen Superfast Express

- Train no. 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

- Train no. 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

- Train no. 11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhgad Express

- Train no. 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhgad Express

Trains cancelled on June 2:

- Train no. 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Superfast Express

- Train no. 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Superfast Express

- Train no. 12127 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Superfast Express

- Train no. 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Superfast Express

- Train no. 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen Superfast Express

- Train no. 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

- Train no. 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

- Train no. 11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhgad Express

- Train no. 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhgad Express

The Central Railway said these blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. "Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway administration for the inconvenience caused," it added.