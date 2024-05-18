Aurangabad Crime: 3 Arrested in Illegal Sex Determination Case, 2 Arrested With Unaccounted Cash and More | Representational Image

The Waluj police arrested three accused including a doctor for running an illegal sex determination centre in Waluj area on Friday.

A case of sex determination centre was registered with the Waluj police station four months back. A woman accused in the case Vaishali Ravindra Jadhav (Bakwalnagar, Waluj) was absconding since the case was registered. The Waluj police had been searching for her since then and arrested her on May 15.

During interrogation, she unveiled that two persons used to provide her the abortion pills. The police arrested the other two accused including a doctor on Thursday. The arrested have been identified as Dr Ganesh Sonaji Sawandkar (Near Mahadev Mandir, Wadgaon Kolhati) and Sunil Lahurao Meghare (35, Dharmpur).

The police have seized 93 kits of the abortion pills from the accused. The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Nitin Bagate, ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, PI Rajendra Sahane, PI Jayant Rajurkar, by PSI Ajay Shitole, Drug Inspector Anjali Mitkar, Satish Hambarde, Sukhdev Kolhe, Vijay Pimple, Shrikant Sapkal, Nitin Dhule and others.

Read Also Nashik: ZP Starts Distribution of Free Textbooks Under Samagra Shiksha Initiative

9.5 kgs marijuana seized

The local crime branch of the Nanded rural police conducted a raid on a farm in Nageli village in Mudkhed taluka and seized 9.772 kgs marijuana worth ₹58,970. The farmer Sahebrao Rakhmaji Gavhan has been arrested. A case has been registered with the Barad police station.

The police received the information that marijuana is being cultivated in the farm along with the other crops. The police team conducted a raid and found the marijuana plants grown along with other crops. The team arrested the farmer and seized the marijuana.

Read Also Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out At Largo Pizzeria Outlet In Kharadi

2 arrested with unaccounted cash

The City police arrested two persons taking unaccounted money in the bags on the motorcycles in Sillekhana area on Thursday. The arrested have been identified as Arjun Bhaskar Mundlik (50, Tapadiya Nagar) and Siddhesh Arjun Mundlik (23). The police have seized ₹50 lakh cash, two mobile phones and two bikes, all amounting to₹52 lakh.

Police said that ACP Sampat Shinde received the information that two persons are carrying unaccounted money on the motorcycles. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and stopped both the accused on the Sillekhana road. During the search, ₹50 lakh were found in the bags hanging on their back. The police seized the cash, two mobile phones worth ₹60,000 and two bikes worth ₹1.60 lakh, all amounting to ₹52.20 lakh. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station. However, it has not been clear why the accused were carrying such a huge amount of money.

The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Nitin Bagate, ACP Shinde by PSI Arjun Kadam, Irfan Khan, Jafar Pathan, Nivrutti Gore, Satish Jadhav, Arjun Jivade, Dattatray Dubhade and others. PSI Devidas Shewale is further investigating the case.