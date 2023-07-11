Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Receives Death Threats; Pune Crime Branch Nabs 1

Chhagan Bhujbal | Twitter

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal received death threats on Monday and a prompt probe was launched into the matter. The Nationalist Congress Party leader, who was recently inducted in the cabinet, received death threats when he was in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area for an event and it was immediately reported. The Pune Crime Branch has arrested the individual who issued death threats to Bhujbal.

Kolhapur man issued threat in a drunken state

The suspect, identified as Prashant Patil, hailing from Kolhapur, was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of issuing the threat. Acting swiftly, the Pune Crime Branch successfully traced the call and apprehended Patil in Mahad. He will be brought to Pune to face legal proceedings.

Security heightened

Following the issuance of threatm security awarded to the minister was intensified. He will be departing from Pune for Mumbai under heightened security arrangements.

This is not the first instance of an attacker targeting Chhagan Bhujbal. Previously, he had been subjected to an ink-throwing incident.