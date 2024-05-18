Aurangabad: Is Tanker Water Supplied From Acquired Wells Drinkable? |

The villages and hamlets in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district are facing the acute water shortage. As many as 412 villages and 61 hamlets are being supplied water through 473 tankers. The administration has acquired 346 wells from 285 villages to supply water to the villages facing water scarcity. However, is the water supplied through tankers in the period of water scarcity is drinkable, questioned the residents. The administration and even the residents using the water are ignorant about this fact.

Water samples to be tested

The administration has started a drive to investigate the water samples. However, the information about the contaminated water sources and the measures to purify it is still in the cold storage. The Swacch Bharat Cell of the Zila Parishad had launched this drive so that the people in the rural areas should get clean water and they should be saved from the water-borne diseases. Against the backdrop of the water scarcity and the pre-monsoon preparations, this drive was implemented. Under the drive, the chemical testing of the samples of 1633 water sources in the district will be done by June 30. Until now, 1384 water sources have been tested and 903 samples have been submitted to the laboratory. Online information has been provided that the chemical testing of 56 samples and bio testing of 551 samples have been done.

However, the report of the sample testing have not been received by the Swachh Bharat cell yet. Hence, it is being questioned whether the water supplied by the tankers from the acquired wells is drinkable. The administrative sources cannot say firmly whether the water is safe to drink.

The chemical kits have been provided to the 870 water safety testers in the district. Around 100 water samples can be tested in each kit. The bio testing kits have also been provided but it can be used only once. Chemical testing is done once a year while bio testing is done twice a year.