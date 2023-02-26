Pune: Less than 50% voter turnout witnessed in Kasba Peth, Chinchwad by-election

As Kasba Peth (215) and Chinchwad (205) constituency went for polls owing to the death of MLA Mukta Tilak and MLA Laxman Jagtap respectively on Sunday, a low turnout marked this by-election.

After the election dates were declared, the bypolls which are generally elected unopposed however, saw a triangular fight between the parties.

Although the election especially in Kasba Peth is seen as a rehearsal for municipal polls and Lok Sabha election in the year 2024, national leaders from Bharatiya Janta Party and senior leaders from Maha Vikas Agadi ensured that the voters are wooed to them.

At Kasba, MP Girish Bapat, who's seriously ailing, appeared for the campaign while at Chinchwad it was NCP leader Ajit Pawar backed MVA candidate Nana Kate.

For a fortnight, Pune and Chinchwad had turned into political war zones but eventually its the voters who will lock the fate of the candidates.

At Kasba, the fight was between BJP candidate Hemant Rasane and Ravindra Dhangekar while at Chinchwad it was between widow of Jagtap Ashwini Jagtap, MVA backed Nana Kate and Independent candidate Rahul Kalate.

The scorching sun and Sunday played the spoil sport with many chose to stay indoors. But there were a few who ensured that they will go voting.

Clashes between the party members

Both at Kasba and Chinchwad saw clashes between the party members prompting the police to take action and maintain law and order.

Kasba recorded 45.25 percent voting while Chinchwad recorded 41.1 percent of voting till 5 pm.