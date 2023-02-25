Pune: Campaign for by-polls over with war of words between leaders | representative pic

Pune: The campaign for assembly by-polls in Pune district is over on Friday evening. On the last day, the state saw direct attack by Ajit Pawar on Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis and vice-versa. Two assembly constituencies are going to vote on Sunday 26th. Both seats have become prestigious for BJP on one hand and on other hand for NCP and Congress.

Ajit Pawar targets CM Shinde

Talking about the slip of tongue by CM Eknath Shinde over issues related to MPSC, Ajit Pawar taunted saying that this person has become CM who doesn't even know the difference between election commission and MPSC. NCP chief Sharad Pawar taunted ruling parties saying that he has never seen ruling parties taking so much effort to win by-elections. Replying to junior Pawar, CM Shinde said that I could have slipped while speaking but I have never failed to take the public oriented decisions. Devendra Fadnavis while giving reply to Sharad PAwar said that the latter called himself national leader but he too is taking effort in by-elections.

Aaditya Thackeray's road show

Aaditya Thackeray also did road shows and addressed the rally during the campaign. He said that there is a gang in the state which steals your political party. Replying to Aaditya Thackeray, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said that those who failed to respect the verdict of the people in 2019 are now again coming to the people to seek the votes.

Kasaba Peth and Chinchwad are the two seats where by-polls are taking place. Both the seats were won by BJP in 2019. The members on both seats died in 2022. BJP has asked three cabinet ministers to camp in Kasaba Peth constituency, which has been a BJP bastion since 1993.

