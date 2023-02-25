e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Campaign for by-polls over with war of words between leaders

Pune: Campaign for by-polls over with war of words between leaders

Two assembly constituencies are going to vote on Sunday, Feb 26. Both seats have become prestigious for BJP on one hand and on other hand for NCP and Congress.

FPJ CorrespondentUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Campaign for by-polls over with war of words between leaders | representative pic
Follow us on

Pune: The campaign for assembly by-polls in Pune district is over on Friday evening. On the last day, the state saw direct attack by Ajit Pawar on Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis and vice-versa. Two assembly constituencies are going to vote on Sunday 26th. Both seats have become prestigious for BJP on one hand and on other hand for NCP and Congress. 

Read Also
Pune: Big-wigs giving their all to Kasaba Peth, Chinchwad assembly by-polls
article-image

Ajit Pawar targets CM Shinde

Talking about the slip of tongue by CM Eknath Shinde over issues related to MPSC, Ajit Pawar taunted saying that this person has become CM who doesn't even know the difference between election commission and MPSC. NCP chief Sharad Pawar taunted ruling parties saying that he has never seen ruling parties taking so much effort to win by-elections. Replying to junior Pawar, CM Shinde said that I could have slipped while speaking but I have never failed to take the public oriented decisions. Devendra Fadnavis while giving reply to Sharad PAwar said that the latter called himself national leader but he too is taking effort in by-elections. 

Aaditya Thackeray's road show

Aaditya Thackeray also did road shows and addressed the rally during the campaign. He said that there is a gang in the state which steals your political party. Replying to Aaditya Thackeray, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said that those who failed to respect the verdict of the people in 2019 are now again coming to the people to seek the votes. 

Kasaba Peth and Chinchwad are the two seats where by-polls are taking place. Both the seats were won by BJP in 2019. The members on both seats died in 2022. BJP has asked three cabinet ministers to camp in Kasaba Peth constituency, which has been a BJP bastion since 1993. 

Read Also
Pune Bypoll Election: VBA to support Sena rebel in Chinchwad by poll
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC to set up 50 more computer labs in schools

Mumbai: BMC to set up 50 more computer labs in schools

Mumbai: Metro 9 Line half ready; depot elusive

Mumbai: Metro 9 Line half ready; depot elusive

Dharavi redevelopment: Fresh tender after change in economic affairs

Dharavi redevelopment: Fresh tender after change in economic affairs

Pune: Campaign for by-polls over with war of words between leaders

Pune: Campaign for by-polls over with war of words between leaders

Maha IAS official’s death: FDA collect food samples from restaurant

Maha IAS official’s death: FDA collect food samples from restaurant