Pune: Big-wigs giving their all to Kasaba Peth, Chinchwad assembly by-polls

Pune: Two assembly by-elections from Pune district have become prestige battles for the ruling as well as opposition parties in Maharashtra. Big leaders from both sides are taking all possible efforts to win the elections. Kasaba Peth and Chinchwad constituencies are going to polls on Sunday 26th. BJP is contesting on both whereas, Congress and NCP are contesting on one each.

Kasaba Peth- BJP's strong hold area

Kasaba Peth by-elections is taking place after the death of MLA Mukta Tilak. This is traditionally a BJP seat. Congress had won it back in 1992. Since then, BJP has been winning the constituency throughout. The seats have 36 thousands votes from Bramhin community and it is always said that the one sided voting of this community have helped BJP to win. Earlier Girish Bapat and later Mukta Tilak, both from Bramhin community have represented this seat.

But this election, BJP has given a ticket to Hemant Rasane, an OBC face of the party on local level. It is being said that the Bramhins are angry over the BJP. On the other hand, Congress has given a ticket to Ravindra Dhangekar. He was earlier with MNS and has his own pocket of 20 thousand votes in the constituency.

In Chinchwad, a by poll is taking place after BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap died last year. Party has given a ticket to Ashwini Jagtap, widow of Laxman Jagtap. On the other hand, NCP has asked Vitthal aka Nana Kate to contest. Kate is leader of opposition in Pimpri Chinchwad municipality. Uddhav Thackeray's worker Rahul Kalate has rebelled on this seat. That's why the election has become three corners and interesting.

On both seats, both sides have asked their top leadership to join the campaign. CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, Congress state chief Nana Patole, senior leader Balasaheb Thorat, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and other senior leaders have campaigned for their candidates. These are the first assembly elections after the new Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power.

BJP is putting all things on stake because after the party lost council elections last month, win on both the seats is very much needed for the party. Whereas, for opposition parties, the win will boost morale of the cadre ahead local body elections likely to be held in April this year.,

