Pune l MPSC Exam Exclusion of 258 Gazetted Posts: Maharashtra Agricultural Graduates to Stage Protests Soon

The government's decision not to add the approved 258 gazetted posts to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled for August 25, 2024, has sparked widespread frustration among agricultural graduates in Maharashtra.

Aspirants united and held a press conference at Patrakar Bhawan on Monday to address the issue.

According to the students, these positions, approved for the MPSC by the state government, are not included in the upcoming exam, exacerbating a long-standing issue that has plagued agriculture graduates for over six years.

Here's what students said

"During this period, graduates have repeatedly faced challenges, including exam postponements and delayed appointments. The recurring overlap of MPSC and IBPS exam dates, continues to deprive many candidates of the opportunity to appear for both exams," said Arvind Kayande, speaking to the Free Press Journal.

"Moreover, the age limit is another issue. This year's examination may be the last chance for many to secure a government job in their field. The matter was brought to the government's attention in the Legislative Assembly by MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who highlighted the plight of these graduates. Still, no actions have been taken, leaving the future of many aspirants hanging," he added.

Pooja Patankar, another student, said, "I have been preparing for the MPSC for the past five years. The government is not releasing seats at their level, and this is increasing the age. Now, if there is no progress, I won't be able to take the exam, and I will be married."

Sangram Narale expressed, "All the students are united now. If we do not get justice, we are going to protest statewide through peaceful means."