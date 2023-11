Pune: Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir Donates Computer, Printer To Warje Malwadi Police Station | @MlaTapkir

Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir contributed a computer and a printer to the Warje Malwadi Police Station using his MLA funds.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), mentioning, "Donated a computer and printer to Warje Malwadi Police Station from my MLA funds. ACP Bhimrao Tele, PI Sunil Jaitapurkar, PSI Bapu Raikar, and many others were present."