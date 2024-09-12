Pune: Kalyani Nagar Residents Irked by Issues Stemming from Pubs and Rooftop Bars in Residential Area |

Months after the uproar over rooftop bars and the Porsche accident case, Kalyani Nagar in Pune is witnessing increasing unrest. Residents are raising alarms over the operation of pubs, rooftops, and bars in areas near D-Mart, Marigold Complex, Pluto Society, Nandanvan, and Joggers Park.

Residents claim that several businesses, initially granted permits as canteens or offices, have now transformed into full-fledged commercial enterprises, including pubs and bars. This has led to various problems for the community.

Despite lodging multiple complaints with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and the district collector’s office, residents report that no effective action has been taken to address the violations.

Residents speak up

Monica Sharma, a resident, told the Free Press Journal, "Pubs and bars in residential zones create numerous challenges for locals. Parking issues worsen as eateries convert designated spots into dining areas, forcing cars onto already crowded streets. Businesses are using false permits to switch from offices to bars, avoiding legal checks. Women’s safety is at risk due to anti-social elements frequenting these establishments. Street brawls during peak hours disrupt peace and endanger passersby. Waste management is compromised as discarded scraps clog sewers, causing stagnant pools of filthy water and impacting public health."

Aaditya Patil, a member of Team Swatch Kalyani Nagar (TSKN), expressed frustration, stating, "The situation is out of control, and the PMC’s lack of accountability is to blame. The PMC issued permits to pubs without considering the impact on residents, leaving us to deal with the fallout. Our streets are clogged with parked cars, the noise is intolerable, and walking outside at night has become unsafe. Garbage from these establishments blocks our drains, creating unsanitary conditions. Despite numerous complaints, PMC has not taken meaningful action. It feels like our concerns are being ignored, especially with the rooftop premises."

Rachna Agarwal and other residents echoed the sentiment, urging all relevant departments—Excise, PMC, and Police—to address the issue effectively. They requested the authorities to enforce a rollback of pub and rooftop bar operating hours to 11:30 pm, hoping for improved conditions and legal compliance.