Pune: Job Fair On July 3 In Jejuri

Under the government initiative of "Shasan Aaplya Dari" (Government at your doorstep), the District Skill Development Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center is organizing the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rozgar Melawa' (Job Fair) in Jejuri on July 3. The job fair aims to bring together entrepreneurs and job aspirants, facilitating interviews for available vacancies and providing immediate job opportunities to skilled individuals.

Representatives from various companies will conduct direct interviews with candidates during the fair, and successful candidates will be offered jobs on the spot. Job seekers in the Pune district are advised to visit the department's website, www.rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in , for more information. It is encouraged for those who haven't registered yet to register on the website using their user ID and password on the Job Seeker login page.

Once logged in, candidates should navigate to the dashboard and click on the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Job Fair button. They should select Pune Division, then Pune District, and choose the current employment fair. Entrepreneurs are advised to inquire about the vacancies and register their preferences online, ensuring they possess the required qualifications.

Candidates who have registered online are requested to appear at the Jejuri Palkhi Tal on July 3 at 10 am, bringing along all necessary documents, and actively participate in this placement drive.