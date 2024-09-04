 Pune: Jay Pawar Expresses Desire To Serve Baramatikars Like Father Ajit Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Jay Pawar Expresses Desire To Serve Baramatikars Like Father Ajit Pawar

Pune: Jay Pawar Expresses Desire To Serve Baramatikars Like Father Ajit Pawar

If Jay Pawar gets a chance to contest, Baramati is likely to see yet another tussle within the Pawar family, as the NCP (SP) is planning to field Yugendra Pawar for the seat

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Jay Pawar Expresses Desire To Serve Baramatikars Like Father Ajit Pawar |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's younger son, Jay Pawar, has expressed his desire to serve the people of the Baramati Assembly constituency in Pune district. However, he stated that the final decision regarding his contesting the Assembly elections will be taken by the party’s leadership.

“It is the wish of the youth of the (Baramati) constituency that I should contest the Assembly election. They have been saying that after Ajitdada, it is you who should take over the reins in the constituency,” Jay said during the party's Jan Sanman Yatra.

Read Also
'Profound Honour': Pune MLA Siddharth Shirole Expresses Gratitude After Felicitation By President...
article-image

He added, “It will be the party that will take a decision. I will think it over only when the party gives me an opportunity to contest. My wish is to work like Ajitdada for the citizens of Baramati.”

Ajit, who is the incumbent Baramati MLA, stated last month that he was "not interested" in contesting elections anymore and hinted at the possibility of his son Jay getting a chance.

FPJ Shorts
No More Glasses? India Approves Eye Drops That Will Eliminate Use Of Specs In Adults; Know What Is Presbyopia
No More Glasses? India Approves Eye Drops That Will Eliminate Use Of Specs In Adults; Know What Is Presbyopia
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract

The NCP chief had said, “I have contested elections seven to eight times so far. I do not have much interest in contesting elections again. If our party workers demand that Jay be fielded, then we will consider it. The parliamentary board and the local party unit in Baramati will decide the candidate for Baramati."

Read Also
Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death with Koytas for Not Sharing Internet Hotspot; Face Disfigured
article-image

If Jay gets a chance to contest, Baramati is likely to see yet another tussle within the Pawar family, as the NCP (SP) is planning to field Yugendra Pawar for the seat. Yugendra is the son of Ajit's younger brother, Srinivas Pawar. Srinivas sided with his uncle Sharad Pawar during the Lok Sabha elections and criticised Ajit for fielding his wife, Sunetra Pawar, against Supriya Sule.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Puja Khedkar Case: Disability Certificate Likely Forged and Fabricated, Says Delhi Police - Full...

Puja Khedkar Case: Disability Certificate Likely Forged and Fabricated, Says Delhi Police - Full...

Who is Samarjeetsinh Ghatge? All You Need to Know About the Royal of Kagal Who Joined Sharad Pawar's...

Who is Samarjeetsinh Ghatge? All You Need to Know About the Royal of Kagal Who Joined Sharad Pawar's...

'My City, My Budget': PCMC Invites Pimpri-Chinchwad Citizens To Participate In Budget-Making Process

'My City, My Budget': PCMC Invites Pimpri-Chinchwad Citizens To Participate In Budget-Making Process

Pune: Jay Pawar Expresses Desire To Serve Baramatikars Like Father Ajit Pawar

Pune: Jay Pawar Expresses Desire To Serve Baramatikars Like Father Ajit Pawar

Ahead Of Ganesh Festival, Industrial Court Calls MSRTC Strike Illegal, Asks Employees To Resume Work

Ahead Of Ganesh Festival, Industrial Court Calls MSRTC Strike Illegal, Asks Employees To Resume Work