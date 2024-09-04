Pune: Jay Pawar Expresses Desire To Serve Baramatikars Like Father Ajit Pawar |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's younger son, Jay Pawar, has expressed his desire to serve the people of the Baramati Assembly constituency in Pune district. However, he stated that the final decision regarding his contesting the Assembly elections will be taken by the party’s leadership.

“It is the wish of the youth of the (Baramati) constituency that I should contest the Assembly election. They have been saying that after Ajitdada, it is you who should take over the reins in the constituency,” Jay said during the party's Jan Sanman Yatra.

He added, “It will be the party that will take a decision. I will think it over only when the party gives me an opportunity to contest. My wish is to work like Ajitdada for the citizens of Baramati.”

Ajit, who is the incumbent Baramati MLA, stated last month that he was "not interested" in contesting elections anymore and hinted at the possibility of his son Jay getting a chance.

The NCP chief had said, “I have contested elections seven to eight times so far. I do not have much interest in contesting elections again. If our party workers demand that Jay be fielded, then we will consider it. The parliamentary board and the local party unit in Baramati will decide the candidate for Baramati."

If Jay gets a chance to contest, Baramati is likely to see yet another tussle within the Pawar family, as the NCP (SP) is planning to field Yugendra Pawar for the seat. Yugendra is the son of Ajit's younger brother, Srinivas Pawar. Srinivas sided with his uncle Sharad Pawar during the Lok Sabha elections and criticised Ajit for fielding his wife, Sunetra Pawar, against Supriya Sule.