Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death with Koytas for Not Sharing Internet Hotspot; Face Disfigured | File

Months after a senior citizen was killed by hooligans for refusing to give money to buy liquor in Aundh, a loan agent in Pune was brutally hacked to death with a billhook by four people, including three minors, following an argument after he refused to share his mobile phone internet hotspot with them on Sunday night.

As per the ToI, the deceased has been identified as Vasudeo Kulkarni (47). He was a resident of a housing society on Hadapsar-Saswad Road and worked as home loan agent. While out on a stroll around 10:30 pm, he was approached by a gang who asked him to share the hotspot. After he refused, saying they didn’t even know each other, he was attacked with Koytas, his face was disfigured, and he succumbed to his grievous injuries.

Meanwhile, Hadapsar Police have arrested Mayur Bhosale (20, native of Phaltan) and his three minor accomplices.

Previous two similar incidents

Such incidents are on the rise in Pune. Hooligans often demand money for liquor or other reasons and assault those who refuse.

In August, a gang of minor boys attacked and murdered a criminal with a police record in Pune’s Hadapsar because he allegedly refused to give them money for liquor. The Pune police said they apprehended five boys in connection with the murder and are looking for the remaining accused.

On June 13, 2024, 77-year-old Sameer Roy Chowdhury was attacked and killed by a group of six people, including four minors, while walking in Aundh, Pune.