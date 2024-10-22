Pune: IT Raids at Wrestler Abhijit Katke's Home Days After Brother-in-Law Amol Balwadkar's Rebellion Against Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud (VIDEO) |

The Income Tax Department conducted a raid at the Katkewadi, Wagholi residence of Abhijit Katke on Tuesday. His brother-in-law, rebel BJP leader Amol Balwadkar, is likely to contest against BJP Minister Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud assembly seat in Pune.

Balwadkar was vying for the party ticket from Kothrud. He had even challenged the party leadership, stating that he would consider other options if he was not given the ticket. Moreover, Balwadkar had also accused Patil of isolating him within the party after he expressed his desire to contest the polls. There were also speculations that Balwadkar was in touch with senior NCP (SP) leaders and that he might join Sharad Pawar's party, secure a ticket and contest the election against Patil.

Meanwhile, Balwadkar has said that his house was raided because Katke is his relative. He also said that the raids are politically motivated and it is a shame that a house of a sportsperson was raided and the family will not succumb to any political pressure.

Who is Abhijit Katke?

Abhijit Katke is a prominent wrestler from Pune, known for his achievements in the sport. He has won the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari title once and was the runner-up for the title twice. He is also a Hind Kesari champion.

Katke hails from the renowned Shivramdada Talim wrestling gym in Ganesh Peth, Pune, where he trained under the guidance of Amar Nimbalkar, Bharat Mhaske, and Hanmant Gaikwad.

In 2015, he won the Yuva Maharashtra Kesari title, and in 2016, he secured a bronze medal at the Junior National Wrestling Championship. Katke, despite being in his twenties, is regarded as a mature and skilled wrestler.

Balwadkar's revolt

Earlier this month, Balwadkar held a public meeting to demonstrate his strength. He said, “I have worked tirelessly for the party for the last ten years and stood by our leaders. But now, when I express my desire to contest for the Assembly seat, the same leaders threaten me. If a party leader cannot even acknowledge a worker’s aspiration, why should I fear them? The public stands with me, and I draw my strength from their support.” “During the Lok Sabha elections, as I interacted with citizens, they repeatedly urged me to step up. Their concerns and expectations convinced me to pursue this path,” he added.

Not, just this the area was also flooded with his posters before the model code of conduct came into force.

Balwadkar, who has adopted the tagline 'Kamacha Manus', held the meeting at the Balewadi High Street. During the event, domestic workers, vada pav sellers, workers, labourers, women and senior citizens from the Kothrud Assembly constituency were honoured on the platform. Here, Balwadkar hinted at exploring other political options if the BJP does not consider him. “There is still time for the party to reconsider. If I am not given a ticket, I may have to make a difficult decision for the sake of the people,” he said.