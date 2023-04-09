 Pune: IPL betting racket busted in Kondhwa; nine held
Pune: IPL betting racket busted in Kondhwa; nine held

Based on a tip off, the crime branch conducted a raid in Kondhwa area on Saturday, where nine people were found betting on IPL matches, he said.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: IPL betting racket busted in Kondhwa; nine held | Photo: Representative Image

The Pune police busted an IPL betting racket and arrested nine people for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing cricket matches, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip off, the crime branch conducted a raid in Kondhwa area on Saturday, where nine people were found betting on IPL matches, he said.

18 mobile phones seized

The police seized 18 mobile phones, three laptops, a computer and Rs 92,000 cash from the accused, the official said.

The crime branch had received information about the gambling den operating during the IPL cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, he said. Set a modest 158 for victory, CSK romped home with 11 balls to spare on a humid Saturday night. After suffering two losses on the trot, the five-time champion Mumbai Indians are placed eighth in the standings. They will next take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 11.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered at the Kondhwa police station, the official added.

