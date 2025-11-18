 Pune: Indian Oil Petrol Pump Attendant Thrashed At Bhairoba Nala; Video Goes Viral
HomePunePune: Indian Oil Petrol Pump Attendant Thrashed At Bhairoba Nala; Video Goes Viral

Pune: Indian Oil Petrol Pump Attendant Thrashed At Bhairoba Nala; Video Goes Viral

The Petrol Dealers Association of Pune has strongly condemned the incident. The association has escalated the matter to senior officials of Pune City Police and demanded strict and immediate action against the offenders

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Indian Oil Petrol Pump Attendant Thrashed At Bhairoba Nala; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, an Indian Oil Petrol Pump attendant was thrashed by a few individuals in Pune's Bhairoba Nala. The video of the incident, which took place on Sunday night, has gone viral on social media. This comes after another petrol pump attendant was beaten in the Yerawada area of the city.

Meanwhile, the Petrol Dealers Association of Pune has strongly condemned both these incidents. The association has escalated the matter to senior officials of Pune City Police and demanded strict and immediate action against the offenders.

article-image

"We have written to the Commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and also the Superintendent of Pune Rural. We have also issued a firm ultimatum to address the ongoing safety concerns during night and late working hours at petrol pumps. Such repeated incidents create fear among our frontline staff who serve the public round the clock. If these attacks continue, dealers across Pune District may be forced to shut operations and their pumps after 7 pm in order to safeguard their employees," the Petrol Dealers Association of Pune said in a statement.

Dhruv Ruparel, President, Petrol Dealers Association, Pune, said, "Our attendants are not just workers; they are frontline service providers who ensure fuel supply to the city every day. Their security, dignity and well-being are non-negotiable. Any assault on them will be met with unified and decisive action. We stand united in ensuring the safety, protection and respect of every petrol pump employee in Pune."

