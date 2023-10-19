Pune: Income Tax Department Conducts Raids On Nilkanth Jewellers | File

The Income Tax Department has launched extensive searches at multiple locations connected to a prominent city jeweller. A convoy of more than 40 vehicles carrying department officials descended upon Nilkanth Jewelers, a well-known establishment, and the residence of the owner.



The sudden searches have sparked conversations throughout the city, with areas like Hadapsar, Magarpatta, and Baner in Pune becoming the focal points of the investigation. According to reports, these raids commenced in the early hours of Thursday.



Over 50 officials from the Income Tax Department are actively participating in this comprehensive operation, leaving no stone unturned as they meticulously scrutinise every facet of the jeweller's business operations. Neelkanth Jewellers, which has ten branches in Pune city, is facing scrutiny not only at its main showroom but also at all its branches and the residence of the director.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)