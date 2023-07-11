Pune: ICAI To Host Tax Clinic On July 13 & 14 To Assist With ITR Filing | Representative Image

Pune Branch of the Western India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to host a Tax Clinic organized by the Direct Tax Committee of ICAI, with support from the Income Tax Department, Directorate of Income Tax (PR, P&P). The clinic will take place on July 13 and 14 from 11 am to 6 pm on both days, according to CA Rajesh Agrawal, Chairman of Pune Branch of WIRC of ICAI.

CA Chandrashekhar Chitale, Central Council Member of ICAI, highlighted that the Tax Clinic will be conducted across 168 branches of ICAI throughout India. The primary objective of this initiative is to promote tax compliance, raise tax awareness, and assist taxpayers with queries related to e-filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR). The Tax Clinic will be hosted at ICAI Bhawan, located in Bibwewadi, near Mahavir Electronics, Pune.

It is important to note that the Tax Clinic will provide consultancy and assistance regarding ITR filing to common taxpayers, free of charge. However, the actual filing of ITRs will not take place during the clinic. CA Chandrashekhar Chitale encouraged taxpayers to take advantage of this valuable opportunity and seek guidance from the professionals present at the clinic.

