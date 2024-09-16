 Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express: Schedule, Stops And More - Everything You Need To Know
The Pune-Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express will make stops at Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, and Dharwad stations

Ankit Shukla
Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Vande Bharat Express | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Pune-Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express today (September 16). Ahead of its inauguration, let's look at some key details about this train.

Schedule:

The Pune-Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express will operate three days a week.

Starting September 19, the Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express will run every Thursday, Saturday, and Monday. It will depart from Pune station at 2:15 pm and arrive in Hubballi at 10:45 pm on the same day.

Conversely, the Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express will run every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, starting September 18. The train will depart from Hubballi at 5 am and reach Pune at 1:30 pm on the same day.

Halts:

The Pune-Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express will make stops at Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, and Dharwad stations between Pune and Hubballi.

Train Composition:

The train consists of eight coaches.

