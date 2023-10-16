Pune: Himalaya Optical Launches Its First Store In City

Pune: Himalaya Optical has celebrated the grand opening of its 140th store in Pune, Maharashtra, a city renowned for its opulent cultural heritage. Established in 1935, Himalaya Optical has expanded its footprint to include 140 stores, across 47 cities nationwide. Their latest venture in Pune, located on the prestigious M.G. Road, marks their maiden foray into this vibrant city. The store was inaugurated by Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, IPS while the Director of Himalaya Optical Mr. Devansh Binani, Umang Pitti and Vaibhav Pitti of Raja Bahadur Mills family and other dignitaries were present.

Devansh Binani, the Director of Himalaya Optical, eloquently expressed his thoughts during the inauguration, stating, "With a distinguished legacy spanning over 85 years, Himalaya Optical has consistently remained at the vanguard of luxury eyewear. We have continually adapted to the ever-evolving demands of our discerning clientele, growing stronger with each passing day in India's dynamic landscape. This is a moment of exalted pride for the entire Himalaya Optical family."

Extensive range of opulent frames

The new store showcases an extensive range of opulent frames and sunglasses, each a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship. These exclusive offerings are meticulously curated from the latest collections of the world's most prestigious and illustrious names in the realm of high-end eyewear fashion. Himalaya Optical stands as the unrivaled sanctuary for connoisseurs of luxurious eyewear, offering a diverse selection of over 60 prestigious brands, including the likes of Chrome Hearts, Dita, Maybach, Burberry, Bvlgari, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tom Ford, Gucci, Versace, Calvin Klein, Ray-ban, Oakley, Vogue, Tommy Hilfiger and many more.

Himalaya Optical remains unwavering in its commitment to addressing the most discerning eye care needs of its clientele, providing a truly lavish 360-degree eye test, meticulously conducted by their team of world-class, highly-trained optometrists.

Significance of protective eyewear

Binani underscored the burgeoning awareness in the Indian market regarding the profound significance of protective eyewear and the necessity of regular eye examinations, particularly the increasing demand for bespoke prescription sunglasses. He expressed, "With over 85 years of legacy, we bear the responsibility of enlightening our clientele about the pinnacle of eye care, and offering them bespoke, tailor made solutions that truly align with their desires." He further revealed their expansion plan in Maharashtra with the opening of around 10 more luxury-focused stores by the end of the next fiscal year, promising to create havens for those with the most refined tastes in eyewear. Mr. Umang Pittie added, "by providing the largest collection of luxury eyewear in Pune itself, Punekars will not feel the need to travel to Mumbai and beyond for luxury eyewear.

