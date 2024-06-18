Pune: Heavy Vehicles On City Roads Under Scrutiny After 5 Deaths in June |

In another tragic incident, a woman was hit by a mixer truck at Vishranti Nagar Chowk on Sinhagad Road on Monday. She was promptly rushed to the hospital. The incident occurred around 4:30pm as the woman was heading home from Hingane.

She is now undergoing treatment.

This marks the fifth such incident in recent times. Earlier on June 13, a 59-year-old woman was killed and her 33-year-old daughter-in-law critically injured after their bike was hit by a dumper truck near Gangadham Chowk in Market Yard. Prior to that, on June 6, a woman was crushed to death by a truck at RMC plant near Prayeja City near Sinhagad Road. Another incident on June 1 involved a 66-year-old labourer who was fatally crushed by a crane on Karve Road.

Read Also From Aundh Murder to Porsche Accident - Recent Crimes That Shook Pune

On June 14, around twelve noon, a 50-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident involving a reckless dumper. This incident occurred in Nandoshi on Sinhagad Road. In connection with this, the Haveli Police Station registered a case against the dumper driver and initiated legal proceedings.

Concerns following the tragic Porsche incident

The rising number of accidents in Pune has raised significant concerns, particularly following the tragic Porsche incident. On May 19, two IT professionals lost their lives in Kalyani Nagar when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by a minor under the influence of alcohol. The case sparked national outrage after the Juvenile Justice Board granted the accused bail under lenient conditions.

Following the recent surge, Rajya Sabha MP and Pune Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Medha Kulkarni has urged state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convene a review meeting. In the past two weeks alone, the city has witnessed at least four incidents resulting in fatalities, prompting calls from both citizens and public officials for decisive action to address this alarming trend.