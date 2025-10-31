 Pune: Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Urges Serum Institute To Lead Cervical Cancer Vaccine Drive
During his visit to the Serum Institute’s Hadapsar facility on Friday, Prakash Abitkar reviewed the institute’s ongoing research, vaccine production processes, and upcoming projects

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
Pune: Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Urges Serum Institute To Lead Cervical Cancer Vaccine Drive

Maharashtra’s Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Prakash Abitkar, has urged the Serum Institute of India (SII) to take the lead in developing and implementing vaccination programmes to prevent cervical cancer.

During his visit to the Serum Institute’s Hadapsar facility on Friday, Abitkar reviewed the institute’s ongoing research, vaccine production processes, and upcoming projects. A detailed discussion was also held along with SII Chairman and Managing Director Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, focusing on the institute’s efforts to develop a preventive vaccine for cervical cancer.

Dr Poonawalla highlighted that cervical cancer remains one of the leading health challenges among women and shared that Serum Institute is actively working on developing the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to help combat the disease.

Abitkar stressed that, along with vaccination, awareness, timely diagnosis, and proper treatment is also crucial in preventing cervical cancer. He stated that, considering the rising number of cases in the state, it is vital to launch preventive initiatives and organise large-scale screening drives for women’s health.

During his visit, the minister also toured SII’s research department, vaccine production units and laboratories. Dr Poonawalla and senior officials of the institute were present during the inspection.

